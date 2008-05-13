New Media Club Workshops

Do you want to?
Increase your skills
Use the Internet to promote yourself (or your project)
Find out about new Internet possibilities
The BBC Dragon's Den sessions were part of the Media club at Ordsall Community cafe. Local people and groups worked with the BBC Dragon’s Den to record their messages and put them on the Internet.
The Dragon’s Den at the Community Cafe was a great success. If you missed it, then the videos of the Dragon's Den recordings are online here.
http://ordsallon-line.blogspot.com/
We invite new people to get involved to use the Internet to communicate. We also invite back people involved in the Dragon’s Den sessions to learn more. The sessions we invite you to are…
· Tues 27th May 2-4 pm:
How to promote yourself or your organisation using the Internet
· Thurs 5th June
2-4 pm:
Create your own website the easy way
· Thurs 19th June
2-4 pm:
Record Audio and put it online as a downloadable Podcast
Tues 27th May 2-4 pm - How to promote yourself using the Internet Session One
This session is aimed at groups or individuals who want promote their project through the Internet. It is aimed at all skill levels and includes the following skills;
Get your website to get better results on search engines like Google
· Use sites like Myspace to get you or your project noticed
· How to get other people to link to your site
· Include video from You Tube and similar on your web pages
Thurs 5th June
2-4 pm
Promote yourself using the Internet Session Two- Create your own website the easy way
There are now tools that let you create websites easily and for free. You don’t have to use complicated programmes to be able to create your own website anymore. You can use somewhere like Myspace which is an online community to share songs, pictures and videos. Or you could choose a different space for your information which is more flexible and free of adverts. Come and learn how to set up a webpage containing information about yourself or your project. You’ll learn.
· How to set up a simple webpage for you or your project
· How to upload images, links, leaflets, posters, etc to your website
· How to put video from YouTube and similar sites
· Showcase your work for funders through the use of multimedia
Thurs 19th June
2-4 pm - Record Audio and put it online as a downloadable Podcast
Radio is being listened to more and more as Internet “podcasts”. A podcast is a regular set of audio files published on the Internet. People do podcasts about all sorts of things. It may be about comedy, music, stories from the past or present. The kinds of skills you learn will be.
· How to record good audio
· How to get your audio recording onto a computer
· How to edit your recording and add music
· Where to find free music that you can reuse for your audio recordings
· How to get it ready for the Internet and upload it
· Where to upload your audio files
· How to link to your audio files from your websites
- How to make it into a podcast for others to download it
If you would like to get involved with these workshops and book a place, please contact us:-
Mick Fuzz
Email:- mick@mcin.net
Tel:- 0161 743 3537
Please write your contact details and include an email address if you have one
No comments:
Post a Comment