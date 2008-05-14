BBC Manchester North West Tonight and BBC journalism sessions...

BBC Manchester
Last year MCIN ran a successful event at BBC Manchester which included a visit to North West Tonight's (the BBC's flagship news programme for the region) followed by two sessions on journalism skills led by Jim Clarke News Gathering Editor for North West Tonight.
You can find out more about the sessions on the BBC Visit blog:
http://bbcvisit.mywebconnect.info/
We are looking to run another session in early June.
The first visit (to go behind the scenes at North West Tonight) will take place on a weekday evening, the following two sessions during the day.
If you are interested can you please contact:-
David Kay
Tel:- 0161 230 1430
Email: david@mcin.net
Please state that you are from Ordsall Community Cafe
