Wednesday, 14 May 2008

BBC Manchester North West Tonight and BBC journalism sessions...

Last year MCIN ran a successful event at BBC Manchester which included a visit to North West Tonight's (the BBC's flagship news programme for the region) followed by two sessions on journalism skills led by Jim Clarke News Gathering Editor for North West Tonight.


You can find out more about the sessions on the BBC Visit blog:
http://bbcvisit.mywebconnect.info/


We are looking to run another session in early June.


The first visit (to go behind the scenes at North West Tonight) will take place on a weekday evening, the following two sessions during the day.

If you are interested can you please contact:-


David Kay

Tel:- 0161 230 1430

Email: david@mcin.net

Please leave your contact details including email if you have one.

Please state that you are from Ordsall Community Cafe
