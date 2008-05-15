Allotment Meeting

At the meeting held today re Allotments in Ordsall, it was decided to set up an allotment society. There will be a meeting onThursday, 22nd May, 2008 at 10am in the Neighbourhood Office, Robert Hall Street, Ordsall.
Anyone who is interested should come along next Thursday when the Society will be formed, constitution made, committee elected, and the next stage of finding out which land would be available, and later to source funding for the project.
We need a minimum of 6 people to move this matter forward. If unable to attend, further information will be posted on this site after the meeting.
Sylvia Sharples
Community Reporter
Thursday, 15 May 2008
1 comment:
thanks for this information, would be nice for more people to take the time to post out information for the good of there community
