Flower Show at Salford Lads Club 12th July 2008

A flower show will be held at Salford Lads Club, Coronation Street, Ordsall on 12th July, 2008. All entries accepted whether it be hanging baskets, potted plants, or flower arrangements, come along and join in. Further details will be posted here very soon but any further information can be obtained by contacting New Barracks T.M.O(Cooperative) at 1 Coronation Street, Ordsall, Salford
tel:-0161 848 8256, and ask for Kate or Jonathan.
Sylvia Sharples,
Community Reporter
Wednesday, 21 May 2008
