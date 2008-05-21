Salford Refugee Week 2008 (Sunday 15th - 22nd June 08).

WELCOME TO ORDSALL
& LANGWORTHY!
12.30pm - 3pm at Ordsall Community
Café, Tatton St, Ordsall, Salford M5 3PS
A friendly and welcoming get together
for refugees and asylum seekers living
in Ordsall and Langworthy. Come and
have a chat, meet other people from
your area, enjoy food from different
cultures and find out about health
related services in your area.
Organised by Ordsall Community Café, Ordsall/
Langworthy Health Improvement Team and SARELI.
For more info call Nilofer on 0161 603 4108
Wednesday, 21 May 2008
