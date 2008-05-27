At the meeting last week, it was decided to call the group Ordsall Allotment Society. A constitution is being drawn up and will be put to the next meeting which will be held on
Friday 13th June at 10am, at the Neighbourhood Office, Robert Hall Street, Ordsall, Salford.
We need more people who are interested in having an allotment to put their names on the list and support the group so that land can be made available by the Council.
For further information please contact Sue Rigg Tel: 0161 603 4091 or e-mail sue.rigg@salford.gov.uk
Sylvia Sharples,
Community Reporter.
Tuesday, 27 May 2008
