Summer Garden Party - Broughton House 2008

A special garden party was held at Broughton House, Salford, home for exservicemen, to raise funds to keep the place running. This home is entirely dependant on fund raising, there is no government help. The event was very well attended and the weather couldn't have been better, glorious sunshine. There were many attractions for all ages. The highlight of the event was "The Red Barrows Display Team", which you can view on the video below.
Colonel David Kirkwood is in overall charge of the home having taken over from Colonel Gibbs, earlier this year. Sylvia Sharples, Community Reporter.
Tuesday, 10 June 2008
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment