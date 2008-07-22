Ordsall Allotments Society

The above society met at Ordsall Community Cafe on 17th July, 2008 to discuss our next course of action, and to agree the revised constitution. We have obtained quotes for most of the materials required, have identified a site which we need to procure, and are setting up a bank account.
Once the bank account is set up, we can then try and find funding.
Next meeting Thursday 21st August, 2008 at 10am in Ordsall Community Cafe.
All interested people should attend if possible, so that we can get this project off the ground!!
Sylvia Sharples, Community Reporter
Tuesday, 22 July 2008
