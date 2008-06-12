Social Media Centre Open Day

On Thursday 12th june, the Social Media Centre in Salford had an open evening to raise awareness of the centre and that this is a centre of local people to gain new skills in multi media.
MCIN are launching a media centre as a drop in on Fredrick Rd, Salford. It will train people to do a video blogs at Salford Forum. They will have PC’s and Apple computers, plus staff who know how to use them, as a resource to the people of Salford. MCIN operate to create a social network to link people up using IT in Salford.
Computers are such a big tool to link people up. The opening day is link the drop in, open to all! There will be acrobats and jugglers. I do not know why, but it will be fun. I am so excited that he BBC are coming to Salford, and they will need people to employ.
The Media Centre can act to train people up. So they will be acting as a nucleus for social networks through out the country. I was in Los Angeles last week, but I feel we can steal a mark on the US here. Use the tools that LA have helped provide, to show the Yanks how to do it.
Community Reporter Ordsall, Jonathan Thomason
Please click on my video below which was taken at this event, enjoy !!!
1 comment:
Hi there,
thanks so much for coming along and putting that on line JT - you've done a great job!
mick
