I have just recently returned from a week's holiday in Weston-super-Mare with my husband/ We stayed at the old Pontins Holiday camp, which took me right back to the 50's when, with my family as a child, we went to Butlins, Pwhelli in Wales and it rained every day.
The first weekend was a reunion for the veterans, (one of whom is my husband) who served on Christmas Island in the Pacific during the British Nuclear Testing in the 50's/60s - many did not survive beyond 50 yrs old, and those who have survived suffer from various diseases, associated with cancer. I was told out of the thousands who were there only 2000 are left.
The Association has been fighting for compensation from the British Government who refuse to acknowledge that there is a link to cancer from the 'experiment' - surprised? The New Zealand and Australian Governments have compensated those who were there or their relatives. I saw a very potent film made by the New Zealand broadcasting corporation, a documentary showing there is certain proof that genetic damage had occurred.
I wonder how many will be at the next re-union which is in 2 years time? The association has had certain funding to enable their claim to go through the courts which has taken many years, but the next insult is that the funding for this is about to be withdrawn!!
I attach a photo of our chalet which I had paid extra for. Don't know what the standard chalets were like!!
Sylvia Sharples
Community Reporter
