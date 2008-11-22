Ordsall Community Allotment Society.
The next meeting of the above Society is on Tuesday 25th November at 10am at Ordsall Community Cafe. If you are a member or want to become a member please come along on Tuesday to our meeting. All are welcome.
Our local councillor Mr. Ray Machiter will be in attendance to support our community led action to procure land suitable for our purpose.
Sylvia Sharples
Community Reporter & Treasurer of Ordsall Allotment Society
