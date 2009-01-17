On Friday 16th January 2009 at The Studio in the Lowry /theatre, Janet Kent was awarded the "Community Initiatives and Enterprise Star" at Salix Homes' first Salford Star Awards ceremony.
The event was hosted by Salix Homes and sponsored and funded by Jackson Lloyd, Apollo, Aon, Forrest, Bramall Construction and Seddon. It was a very glitzy 'Oscar' type occasion, attended by some 200 people, including personnel from Salx Homes, The Mayor, Councillors, nominees, nominators and people from all walks of life throughout Salford.
The evening commenced with cocktails in the reception area, then we took our places at our allocated tables - ours happened to be No. 13!!!!!!! - and the evening began with the usual welcome speech. The first award was for the "Community Initiatives and Enterprise Star", and there were gasps of delight - and tears - when the envelope was opened and Janet Kent was pronounced the winner. The MC read out the details of her involvement in the community and all the work she has done as a volunteer for Kidz Wid Dreams, our Theme Day and her commitment to The New Barracks TMO. The photographer from The Advertiser took many photographs which will no doubt appear in various publications throughout the year.
She was presented with her 'Oscar', beautiful flowers, the certificate and cinema tickets by the sponsor Apollo.
After most of the presentations had been made, dinner was served, followed by dancing and a team of magicians performing table magic, amazing our table with their dexterity with a pack of cards. One of the guests on our table produced a mouth organ and serenaded us with various renditions. A good time was had by all.
There are so many people in their communities who go that extra mile to keep a sense of belonging and a pride in their neighbourhood. Too many times there is bad press regarding certain areas, but the good things that the silent majority work hard at go unnoticed and unreported. Let's hope these proposed annual awards, encourage better publicity for the effort people make in their communities.
Well done to Janet and I hope the Kidz Wid Dreams group she helps with goes from strength to strength.
There is always an opportunity for others to become involved in all the New Barracks various committees and projects, and if everyone did their little bit, be it only for an hour or so now and again, the workload would be spread more evenly. Everyone has something that they are good at.
I would think this last paragraph applies to all the areas throughout Salford. Just give a bit back to your communities - it's well worth the effort!!
Sylvia Sharples
Community Reporter
Saturday, 17 January 2009
