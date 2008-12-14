Panto at Salford Arts Theatre

Christmas Cat and the Pudding Pirates
We went to see this on a very cold night when Man United were playing, so we were part of a very select audience. It was lovely and warm in the theatre and we settled down to a night of fun and entertainment. However we were hoarse when we came out from shouting so many “behind yous” and various other instructions that the cast asked us to bellow. We thought we were very good.
It was a traditional panto with a dame and a villain and a very lively cat, but the story was different, which made it interesting. Although I did guess the end.
The acting and singing was excellent and there was a lot of running round and perilous getting on and off the boat. I was worried that the evil pirate may have to have treatment for his bruises. The local young people playing the pirates were part of the youth theatre and looked like they had been doing it all their lives. The mermaid with a broad Lancashire accent was hilarious and cracked loads of fishy jokes which you had to be quick to catch!!!
I would have liked a sing a long but I suppose that was just me. The audience were full of praise as they left . I think we all had a good time.
Box office 0161 925 0111 open Tues 9.30 -7 Sat 10-3
from Monday 8th December till Monday 22nd December Matinee 1.30 Evening 7.30 e-mail info@salfordartstheatre.co.uk
No comments:
Post a Comment