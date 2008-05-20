Ordsall Cafe Media Club Workshops

Due to demand the Media Club Worshop times have been changed
Increase your skills
Use the Internet to promote yourself (or your project)
Find out about new Internet possibilities
Ordsall Community Cafe Media Club are offering workshops to use the Internet to communicate. The sessions we invite you to are…
· Thurs 29th May 12-2 pm:
How to promote yourself or your organisation using the Internet
· Thurs 5th June
12-2 pm:
Create your own website the easy way
· Thurs 19th June
12-2 pm:
Record Audio and put it online as a downloadable Podcast
The workshops are aimed at all skill levels and include the following skills;
· Get your website to get better results on search engines like Google
· Use sites like Myspace to get you or your project noticed
· How to get other people to link to your site
· Include video from You Tube and similar on your web pages
· How to set up a simple webpage for you or your project
· How to upload images, links, leaflets, posters, etc to your website
· How to put video from YouTube and similar sites
· How to record good audio
· How to edit your recording and add music
· How to get it ready for the Internet and upload it
- Where to upload your audio files and make it into a podcast for others to download it
If you would like to get involved with these workshops and book a place, please contact us:-
Mick Fuzz
Email:- mick@mcin.net
Tel:- 0161 743 3537
Please write your contact details and include an email address if you have one
