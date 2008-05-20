Veterans Open Day - Salford

Sunday, June 8, 2008
1:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Broughton House Care Home for Ex Service Personnel
Park Lane
Salford, England M7 4JD
Salford, England M7 4JD
Category
Festivals
Description
An open day where the local people, particularly the youth can meet and interact with Veterans. There will be displays, stalls and activities which will be of interest to both young and old.
Colonel D Kirkwood
0161 740 2737
dkirkwood@broughtonhouse.com
Colonel D Kirkwood
0161 740 2737
dkirkwood@broughtonhouse.com
No comments:
Post a Comment