Review of Salford Arts Theatre production

We spent a memorable evening at Salford Arts Theatre last Friday evening .We were watching the play "Watch her now, An evening with Charlotte Bronte". It was a one woman show,acted brilliantly by Prudence Edwards . The audience left the theatre saying "How did she remember all the words?"
The poetry and prose described Charlotte Brontes life and included parts of her book Jane Eyre. I was amazed how one woman could convey so easily so many strong emotions. Having visited Howarth , the home of The Brontes, I thought I knew about their lives but was surprised by her story.
The theatre was very atmospheric and the silence often said more than the words. The language was of the time and some of the words used in those days caused a giggle or two, however it was a very interesting hour and a bit.
Roni and Scott have taken on the running of Salford Arts Theatre last year and the audiences have been building up.
The next performance is the pantomime, 'Christmas Cat and the Pudding Pirates' on from Monday 8th December till Monday 22nd December, Matinee 1.30 Evening 7.30
Box office 0161 925 0111 open Tues 9.30 -7 Sat 10-3
e-mail info@salfordartstheatre.co.uk
Very reasonable prices for excellent productions.
Tuesday, 9 December 2008
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment