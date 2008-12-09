Review of Salford Arts Theatre production

Welcome to Ordsall Newsdesk. Hear the latest. Give your views. We are a group of locals who have become Web Connect Community Reporters and learnt how to use a computer, IT equipment and cameras. We are now taking all this knowledge out onto the streets for the filming of events, issues and anything relevant to Ordsall and Salford. Anyone wishing to add information should contact our email address at:- ordsall.on-line@hotmail.co.uk Click on the pic to make it larger